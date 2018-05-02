Popular Topics
Soweto protest sees roads barricaded, tyres burned

It’s not yet clear why the community is protesting but it is understood that it is linked to electricity, housing, free education and jobs.

FILE: Protest action in Soweto. Picture: EWN Traffic via Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Protest action is underway in Soweto and Eldorado Park on Wednesday morning.

In Soweto, several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres and rocks.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar has more details on which roads have been affected.

“Motorists travelling from Soweto should avoid Mojaji Street in Pimville, Klipspruit Valley Road at the intersection with N17 Orlando West, also Union Road in Kliptown where rocks and burning tyres have been placed on the road.

“So, these roads are not accessible. Motorists can use Chris Hani Road, Elias Motsoaledi and Soweto Highway as alternative routes for now .”

It’s not yet clear why the community is protesting but it is understood that it is linked to electricity, housing, free education and jobs.

Public order policing officers are now at the N12 near Lenasia where protesters also barricaded the highway earlier this morning.

The N1 highway at the Grasmere Toll Gate has also been affected by the protest.

