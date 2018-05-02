Soweto protest sees roads barricaded, tyres burned

It’s not yet clear why the community is protesting but it is understood that it is linked to electricity, housing, free education and jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – Protest action is underway in Soweto and Eldorado Park on Wednesday morning.

In Soweto, several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres and rocks.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar has more details on which roads have been affected.

“Motorists travelling from Soweto should avoid Mojaji Street in Pimville, Klipspruit Valley Road at the intersection with N17 Orlando West, also Union Road in Kliptown where rocks and burning tyres have been placed on the road.

“So, these roads are not accessible. Motorists can use Chris Hani Road, Elias Motsoaledi and Soweto Highway as alternative routes for now .”

Public order policing officers are now at the N12 near Lenasia where protesters also barricaded the highway earlier this morning.

The N1 highway at the Grasmere Toll Gate has also been affected by the protest.

In the Eldorado Park/Lenasia area several roads are closed off to traffic due to protest action – routes affected include the N12 in both directions between Klipspruit Valley and the N1, the Golden Highway, Union Avenue as well as Nirvana Drive – expect heavy delays #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/VUg02Zic7s — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) May 2, 2018

Soweto Action Committee set to shut down Soweto tomorrow. Freedom Park. Lehae. Orange farm all have confirmed a shut down. Barricade roads and shut doen Soweto. In protest of the planned Pre Paid electricity rollout — Emanuel Sigamoney (@ESigamoney) May 1, 2018