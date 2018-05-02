Shabangu wants social grant payment saga concluded by September
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu briefed Members of Parliament on Wednesday on progress made in addressing the matter.
CAPE TOWN – Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says that by September she wants the social grants saga concluded once and for all.
Shabangu has suspended a tender for a new contractor to distribute cash payments.
This poses a risk to a plan to phase out the services of Cash Paymaster Services by a Constitutional Court deadline.
The minister briefed Members of Parliament on Wednesday on progress made in addressing the matter.
"We really want to comply with the court. We’re not looking for an extension from the court because we’re saying we want to comply. Come end of September, everything must be on track."
