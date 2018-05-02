Sentencing of child killer Pieter van Tonder postponed

The 37-year-old killed his ex-girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter Asheeqah Scott at his Delft home in September 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The sentencing of convicted child killer Pieter van Tonder has been postponed to Friday because there was no interpreter available.

The 37-year-old killed his ex-girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter Asheeqah Scott at his Delft home in September 2016.

He admitted to being high on mandrax and dagga at the time.

An autopsy also revealed more than 20 wounds to the toddler's head and body, as she was thrown around, burnt and beaten.