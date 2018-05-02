Sandile Mantsoe guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder

Sandile Mantsoe is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend Karabo Mokoena last year, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

JOHANNESBURG - Sandile Mantsoe has been found guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder.

Mantsoe was accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend, Mokoena, last year, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Judge Peet Johnson has found that the State managed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he had murdered Mokoena and burnt her body to try and destroy the evidence.

“That the deceased did not have a tendency to commit suicide, did not attempt it, did not commit it and that the accused killed her.”

He’s questioned why Mantsoe felt the need to dispose of Mokoena’s body if he had not killed her.

Johnson has accused Mantsoe of trying to paint Mokoena as suicidal and depressed in order to drive his narrative that she had taken her own life.

The court will soon hear whether sentencing proceedings will continue Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Johnson: there is no direct evidence that #Sandilemantsoe assaulted #Karabomokoena it is just here say evidence. There is also no direct evidence that the accused killed Mokoena. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Judge Johnson questions whether the here say evidence given by #Karabomokoena’s Sister , Bontle that Karabo told her that #SandileMantsoe assaulted her is admissible in court. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Judge Johnson: Captain Mhlongo had no motive to discredit the accused. #Sandilemantsoe had previously accused Mhlongo of trying to solicit a bribe from him and that Mhlongo had lied about him confessing to killing #Karabomokoena and burning her Body. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Judge Johnson: The court is Satisfied that the accused did admit to killing the deceased. KM #KaraboMokoena #SandileMantsoe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018