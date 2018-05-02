Popular Topics
SA’s Gerhard de Beer joins NFL's Buffalo Bills

De Beer is a Pretoria born and raised athlete, who’s been in Arizona for six years now, having completed his degree at the University of Arizona in 2017.

FILE: South African born Gerhard de Beer. Picture: Facebook/Gerhard de Beer.
FILE: South African born Gerhard de Beer. Picture: Facebook/Gerhard de Beer.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Gerhard de Beer is officially an NFL player, after joining the Buffalo Bills.

De Beer is a Pretoria born and raised athlete, who’s been in Arizona for six years now, having completed his degree at the University of Arizona in 2017.

He signed with the Bills as a free agent, after missing out on being picked in the weekend’s NFL Draft.

De Beer says he was keen to go to the Bills before the draft happened, adding his college performances got the Bills interested.

He says that he must still fight for a place on the Bills’ roster for next season.

