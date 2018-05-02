Roads remain blocked in Lehae
JOHANNESBURG - Roads remain barricaded with burning tyres and rocks in the Lehae community in the south of Johannesburg.
Residents have been protesting since the early hours of Tuesday, demanding free RDP houses and service delivery.
They continue to burn tyres and stack rubble on the roads while police watch on from a distance.
Taxis and other vehicles, however, are allowed in with some shops still operating.
The Golden Highway, which was earlier blocked, is also now open to traffic.
These residents say they will not stop with their protest until they're shown which piece of land they can occupy.
“During elections, they promised us that land, and after we voted nothing happened.”
The situation at Eldorado Park and Freedom Park also remain tense.
#JHBsouth Police are firing rubber bullets again. At least one woman has been injured. ML pic.twitter.com/NkxdeysDgp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
#JHBsouth WATCH Protest now in Freedom Park firing rubber bullets. pic.twitter.com/n1CYu9nUsj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
