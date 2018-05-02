Rand continues to weaken against dollar
Traders say that the local currency has slipped 0.8% to hit its weakest level in almost five months.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand has continued to weaken against the dollar, losing substantial ground over the past week.
The dollar has risen to a fresh highs against a basket of currencies.
Traders say that the stronger greenback is due to expectations of higher US interest rates this year and a general shift from riskier assets.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its two-day policy meeting this week, with a June hike already priced in.
Economists say that the dollar has strengthened as a result.
The local currency is not alone, with Turkey's lira almost matching the rand's losses.
Turkey raised its interest rates last week with other countries talking of possible hikes.
