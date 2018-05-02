Popular Topics
Rand continues to weaken against dollar

Traders say that the local currency has slipped 0.8% to hit its weakest level in almost five months.

3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand has continued to weaken against the dollar, losing substantial ground over the past week.

Traders say that the local currency has slipped 0.8% to hit its weakest level in almost five months.

The dollar has risen to a fresh highs against a basket of currencies.

Traders say that the stronger greenback is due to expectations of higher US interest rates this year and a general shift from riskier assets.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its two-day policy meeting this week, with a June hike already priced in.

Economists say that the dollar has strengthened as a result.

The local currency is not alone, with Turkey's lira almost matching the rand's losses.

Turkey raised its interest rates last week with other countries talking of possible hikes.

Popular in Business

