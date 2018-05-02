Popular Topics
Ramaphosa warns protesters against violating human rights, property destruction

'Let us exercise our right to protest in a way that is going to make sure that one, will look after vulnerable, two, that will look after the assets of our nation.'

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing thousands of people at Cosatu’s main Workers Day Rally in Port Elizabeth. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing thousands of people at Cosatu's main Workers Day Rally in Port Elizabeth. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned workers against violating human rights and destroying public property during protests.

He was speaking at a Cosatu Workers' Day rally in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

"Let us exercise our right to protest in a way that is going to make sure that one, will look after vulnerable, two, that will look after the assets of our nation."

On the proposed national minimum wage, which has been met with stiff opposition from some quarters, Ramaphosa reiterates it is a foundation for more equal wages and salaries.

"We must have a foundation so that we can keep going up, if you were to suddenly say workers must earn R15,000, a lot of workers would lose their jobs."

