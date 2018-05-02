‘Protesting the only language authorities understand’

Violent service delivery protests in the Siqalo Informal Settlement near Mitchells Plain flared up on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Many residents of the Siqalo Informal Settlement near Mitchells Plain believe the City of Cape Town has failed them.

Violent service delivery protests in the area flared up on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A Siqalo community leader says protesting is the only language authorities understand, adding demonstrations will continue until the community’s demands are met.

Many locals say the city is not providing basic services.

“The City of Cape Town is busy playing hide and seek while we wait for their response. When it rains, we’re like frogs in this area.”

Another resident appealed to the officials to come and address them.

“The owner agreed to give us the land.”

Meanwhile, Ward Councillor Elton Janses says he will meet with residents on Wednesday afternoon.

“They are currently on private land. I’ve met with the property owners in order to ask them to allow us to bring services on the land, but they’ve refused.”

#Siqaloprotest Residents marching through the streets of Mitchells Plain. GLS pic.twitter.com/boCE8EGCbf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Fifteen people are in custody in connection with violent protests.

The Mitchells Plain Residents United Association says the government must intervene.

“The city should seriously engage the community and seek solutions because those people need proper houses and services. That’s the city’s mandate to deliver.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)