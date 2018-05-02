Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose royal carriage for wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen the carriage they will travel in on their wedding day.
The royal couple are set to tie the knot in just over two weeks time on 19 May, and in new tweets published by Kensington Palace, it has been revealed that once they are officially made husband and wife, they will embark on a procession through Windsor Town in an Ascot Landau carriage.
The tweets read: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th.
"The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits."
Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, are putting the final touches on their wedding preparations as their nuptials draw closer, and last month it was confirmed that they have selected James Vivian, the Director of Music at St George's Chapel - where they will tie the knot - to lead the musical performances for their big day.
He said: "The Choristers, Lay Clerks, Organists and I are very much looking forward to this exciting day and are pleased to be performing at the service music chosen by the couple. We are also looking forward to welcoming to St George's musical colleagues from near and far who will be performing at this very special and joyful occasion."
On the day, James will direct the Choir of St George's Chapel, which comprises up to 23 boy choristers from St George's School and 12 Lay Clerks, who will sing alto, tenor and bass.
Another of the confirmed performers is Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a 19-year-old cellist who won BBC Young Musician 2016 and made his BBC Proms debut the following year.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/uR9bKgqmiX— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take part in a Carriage Procession around Windsor after their wedding on May 19th.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 2, 2018
🎥 Go behind the scenes at The Royal Mews to learn more the Carriages and Horses that will be used: https://t.co/cKM7KpTgAF pic.twitter.com/HDHj2awXBq
