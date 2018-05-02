PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results, check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 1 May are as follows:

Powerball results: 8, 17, 29, 40, 42 PB: 11

PowerballPlus results: 2, 6, 14, 29, 30 PB: 5

