Police monitoring Macassar following protest action

A group of around 100 people burnt tyres opposite the Shell garage, causing the N2 highway to be temporarily closed.
CAPE TOWN - Police are monitoring the N2 near Macassar following protest action on Tuesday.
A group of around 100 people burnt tyres opposite the Shell garage, causing the highway to be temporarily closed.
It is believed that the protests are a spill over of housing demonstrations that played out in the Macassar community earlier this week.
Protesters then torched the Housing Office, destroying computer equipment, furniture and office records.
