Police monitoring Macassar following protest action

CAPE TOWN - Police are monitoring the N2 near Macassar following protest action on Tuesday.

A group of around 100 people burnt tyres opposite the Shell garage, causing the highway to be temporarily closed.

It is believed that the protests are a spill over of housing demonstrations that played out in the Macassar community earlier this week.

Protesters then torched the Housing Office, destroying computer equipment, furniture and office records.