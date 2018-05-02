Police monitor protests in Soweto and Lenasia
JOHANNESBURG – Police and traffic officers are patrolling several hot spots in the south of Johannesburg where protesters are barricading roads with burning tyres in Lenasia, Eldorado Park and Soweto.
It is understood that protesters are angry over a number of service delivery issues, including electricity, houses and jobs.
Protesters are sporadically burning tyres and running back into their houses, seemingly trying to avoid police who are trying to douse the flames and clean up the road.
The Golden Highway is one of the busy roads affected by Wednesday morning's protest.
The Soweto Action Committee and Gauteng Civic Association are believed to be behind the mobilisation of the various communities
So far traffic is backed up but buses are still leaving the area and pupils are being allowed to walk freely to school.
#JHBsouth Protest on the Golden Highway disrupting traffic. ML pic.twitter.com/ohj6iWp92Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
#JHBsouth Children in school uniform run away as a JMPD van approaches. pic.twitter.com/KIUjBooT8s— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
Protesting Eldorado Park residents says that they are fed-up with government promises to deal with the housing shortage, which have not yet been followed up on.
Community members say that the aim of the demonstration is to completely shut down the area.
The demands are very clear, with community members saying they want a better life now that Cyril Ramaphosa is president.
One man says that they want change now. Another man says that they voted for the ANC and want the party to give them houses.
Traffic has also be severely affected with police now redirecting vehicles.
Eldorado park golden highway road kushubile pic.twitter.com/ojn0nF8lCy— JD BooZA (@JD_Boo_ZA) May 2, 2018
