Police fire rubber bullets at Freedom Park protesters

The protest started early on Wednesday morning in parts of Soweto, Eldorado Park and Lenasia and is now spreading to other nearby communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have fired rubber bullets in Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg, where a protest is underway.

Community members are blocking roads with burning tyres and pelting officers with stones.

The protest started early on Wednesday morning in parts of Soweto, Eldorado Park and Lenasia and is now spreading to other nearby communities.

Residents are demanding housing and land, which they say government promised them last year.

Tyres, a sofa and rubble have been set alight in Freedom Park.

Officers are now trying to clear the road so that vehicles can access the area.

#JHBsouth WATCH Protest now in Freedom Park firing rubber bullets. pic.twitter.com/n1CYu9nUsj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

#JHBsouth Protest on the Golden Highway disrupting traffic. ML pic.twitter.com/ohj6iWp92Q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Earlier, a group of women gathered in the area, holding up placards demanding land, as promised by government last year.

Children, dressed in school uniform have also now joined the demonstration, helping to barricade the road as soon as metro police officers turn their back.

Nearby shops and small businesses are not operating today, fearing violence and looting.

#JHBsouth The protest has now spread to Freedom Park. pic.twitter.com/3XJhBIR2k0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

#JHBsouth Children in school uniform run away as a JMPD van approaches. pic.twitter.com/KIUjBooT8s — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018

Protesting Eldorado Park residents says that they are fed-up with government promises to deal with the housing shortage, which have not yet been followed up on.

Community members say that the aim of the demonstration is to completely shut down the area.

The demands are very clear, with community members saying they want a better life now that Cyril Ramaphosa is president.

One man says that they want change now. Another man says that they voted for the ANC and want the party to give them houses.

Traffic has also be severely affected with police now redirecting vehicles.