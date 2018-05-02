Police call for more info on Moses Mabhida Stadium fan violence

Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans invaded the pitch two weeks ago and went on the rampage causing damage of more than R2 million.

CAPE TOWN – Police have again urged people to come forward with information to assist their probe into the violence that erupted after a soccer match at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium late last month.

Four people have now been arrested.

Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans invaded the pitch two weeks ago and went on the rampage causing damage of more than R2 million.

A security guard was also severely assaulted.

The police's Jay Naicker says: “We’re actually looking for more people to come forward. Very few people are turning up and we know there was a lot of people in the stadium, who witnessed the violence that unfolded.”

