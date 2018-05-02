Police call for more info on Moses Mabhida Stadium fan violence
Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans invaded the pitch two weeks ago and went on the rampage causing damage of more than R2 million.
CAPE TOWN – Police have again urged people to come forward with information to assist their probe into the violence that erupted after a soccer match at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium late last month.
Four people have now been arrested.
Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans invaded the pitch two weeks ago and went on the rampage causing damage of more than R2 million.
A security guard was also severely assaulted.
The police's Jay Naicker says: “We’re actually looking for more people to come forward. Very few people are turning up and we know there was a lot of people in the stadium, who witnessed the violence that unfolded.”
WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
ATM, vehicle torched in Mitchells Plain protests
-
Police fire rubber bullets at Freedom Park protesters
-
Police monitor protests in Soweto and Lenasia
-
Soweto protest sees roads barricaded, tyres burned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.