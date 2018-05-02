Peeved New Zealand wants to be included on world map

A tongue-in-cheek clip showing PM Jacinda Ardern and comedian Rhys Darby on the phone exploring why the nation keeps getting wiped off the map has gone viral.

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand has launched a tourism campaign exploring a question that has bothered the country for years: why is it frequently left off the world map?

A tongue-in-cheek clip has gone viral.

It shows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and comedian Rhys Darby on the phone exploring why the nation keeps getting wiped off the map.

“Australia wants our tourists. England wants to get rid of the All Blacks and the wine industry,” Darby said.