Peeved New Zealand wants to be included on world map

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Peeved New Zealand wants to be included on world map

A tongue-in-cheek clip showing PM Jacinda Ardern and comedian Rhys Darby on the phone exploring why the nation keeps getting wiped off the map has gone viral.

A screengrab of a world map without New Zealand. Picture: Facebook.com.
A screengrab of a world map without New Zealand. Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand has launched a tourism campaign exploring a question that has bothered the country for years: why is it frequently left off the world map?

A tongue-in-cheek clip has gone viral.

It shows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and comedian Rhys Darby on the phone exploring why the nation keeps getting wiped off the map.

“Australia wants our tourists. England wants to get rid of the All Blacks and the wine industry,” Darby said.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA