Patricia de Lille defends her post to DA FedEx
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has released to the media her representations to the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Executive (FedEx) on why she should remain in her post.
The body had requested the submissions after the DA Caucus in the Cape Town council voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in the mayor last week.
If the FedEx does not accept her reasons, it can ask her to resign or revoke her party membership.
In her submissions, De Lille says the allegations against her are unnamed and unspecified.
De Lille says the DA's FedEx did not properly consider and interrogate the reasons given for a recent motion of no confidence in her leadership.
This is contained in her representations to the FedEx.
Those who want De Lille out say they’ve lost faith in her leadership because she has repeatedly breached the party’s Code of Conduct for Councillors as well as the DA’s constitution.
In her submissions, De Lille claims a specific allegation that she interfered in a City of Cape Town recruitment process has been proven to be unfounded.
She also denies bringing the party into disrepute by making certain media statements, saying she only reacted to comments from party members and leadership.
The embattled mayor says she has a right to defend herself against those wishing to tarnish her reputation and integrity.
De Lille has also requested party leader Mmusi Maimane, senior members Natasha Mazzone, James Selfe, and Bonginkosi Madikizela recuse themselves from the process - accusing them of being biased.
