NW SACP gives ANC reasons why Mahumapelo should be recalled

Supra Mahumapelo has been facing calls to resign during violent protests which lead to the destruction of property and schools being disrupted.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in the meeting venue where the ANC met amid calls for him to be removed from office on 18 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in the meeting venue where the ANC met amid calls for him to be removed from office on 18 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress’ (ANC) national working committee (NWC) discusses a report on the situation in the North West, the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the province has sent the structure a letter with reasons why it wants Premier Supra Mahumapelo to be recalled.

The committee met in Cape Town on Wednesday and will receive a report from ANC leaders who were deployed to the province last week.

Mahumapelo has been facing calls to resign during violent protests which lead to the destruction of property and schools being disrupted. So far, the demonstrations have claimed two lives.

Members of the ANC’s NWC visited the North West last week on a fact-finding mission.

They are expected to present a report to the committee meeting on Wednesday even though some of the meetings they organised with branch members last week collapsed.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter sent by the SACP to the committee, stating reasons why it should recommend that Mahumapelo is recalled.

The reasons include the premier’s alleged poor relations with ANC Members of Provincial Legislatures, facilitating and enabling state capture, furthering divisions in the alliance and tolerating corruption.

The committee may come up with options on how to deal with calls for Mahumapelo’s head and present them to the party’s national executive committee for a final decision.

