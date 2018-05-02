Netanyahu accuses Palestinian leader Abbas of anti-Semitism

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas suggested in a speech that historic persecution of European Jews had been caused by their conduct.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Mahmoud Abbas of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial on Wednesday after the Palestinian leader suggested in a speech that historic persecution of European Jews had been caused by their conduct.

“It would appear that, once a Holocaust denier, always a Holocaust denier,” Netanyahu said on Twitter.

“I call upon the international community to condemn the grave anti-Semitism of Abu Mazen (Abbas), which should have long since passed from this world.”