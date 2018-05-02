MUT student shot dead allegedly by ex-boyfriend
It's understood the victim had been trying to break up with her alleged killer for at least two weeks.
DURBAN - A student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has been shot dead in front of her roommate allegedly by an ex-boyfriend.
The Student Representative Council at the Durban institution says the woman was killed on Tuesday night. It's understood the victim had been trying to break up with her alleged killer for at least two weeks.
MUT SRC President Sandile Dlamini says the suspect is a former student at the institution. He’s revealed that on Tuesday night he signed in under his friend’s name to gain access to the Lonsdale residence.
“Apparently she tried to break up with the guy and he couldn’t take it. We’re told she’s been running away from him for two weeks.”
Dlamini says the ex-boyfriend then asked a friend to knock on the woman’s door pretending to ask for a jacket.
“As soon the lady opened the door, the guy entered the room and they started arguing. He ended up shooting her.”
The slain student is understood to have been studying quantity surveying at the institution.
[TRANSLATION] “Everything is in the past. If I had the power, I would wake her up so we could resolve our differences verbally. But how, because she has left me without me telling her I forgive her.”
#MUT The police's Thulani Zwane says the suspect was still on the scene when cops arrived. He says an unlicensed firearm was also recovered. Zwane says they will also investigate how the accused gained access to the residence with a firearm. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
#MUT SRC president Sandile Dlamini says they've been told that the ex-boyfriend signed in under his friends name in order to gain access at the residence where his victim was staying. The woman is said to have been trying to break up with her ex boyfriend but he refused. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
#MUT According to Dlamini - once the ex-boyfriend gained access to the res, he asked his friend to go an knock on his victim's door on his behalf. As soon as she opened the door, they got into an argument that ended up with him shooting her in front of a roommate.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 2, 2018
