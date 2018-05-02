MUT student shot dead allegedly by ex-boyfriend

It's understood the victim had been trying to break up with her alleged killer for at least two weeks.

DURBAN - A student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has been shot dead in front of her roommate allegedly by an ex-boyfriend.

The Student Representative Council at the Durban institution says the woman was killed on Tuesday night. It's understood the victim had been trying to break up with her alleged killer for at least two weeks.

MUT SRC President Sandile Dlamini says the suspect is a former student at the institution. He’s revealed that on Tuesday night he signed in under his friend’s name to gain access to the Lonsdale residence.

“Apparently she tried to break up with the guy and he couldn’t take it. We’re told she’s been running away from him for two weeks.”

Dlamini says the ex-boyfriend then asked a friend to knock on the woman’s door pretending to ask for a jacket.

“As soon the lady opened the door, the guy entered the room and they started arguing. He ended up shooting her.”

The slain student is understood to have been studying quantity surveying at the institution.

