'Tentacles of Boeremag could extend beyond Sita, police'

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the police are busy conducting their own probe into The Boeremag links to Sita but could not divulge details.

CAPE TOWN - Lawmakers have heard members of the right-wing terrorist group The Boeremag may have found their way into the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) which controls the police’s IT systems.

Sita CEO Setumo Mohapi has on Wednesday told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) a former Sita employee was supplying jailed Boeremag leader Andre du Toit with support.

Mohapi was briefing Scopa on questionable IT contracts with the South African Police Service, as Sita acquires IT services on behalf of the police.

MPs say the tentacles of The Boeremag “cabal” could extend well beyond the Sita and the police.

They grilled Mohapi on what action has been taken against the employees.

African National Congress MP Vincent Smith said: “I’m looking at all these names and I’m asking you, do we have a problem within Sita over a cabal that has taken over? Is this cabal still in place and are they still assisting people like The Boeremag as we speak?”

