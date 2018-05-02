MEC urges Soweto, Eldorado Park residents not to block roads amid protests
Residents have been burning tyres in Eldorado Park, Freedom Park and Soweto - demanding government address their housing concerns.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa says although protests over the lack of housing in the south of Johannesburg are valid, the community should not close roads or obstruct traffic.
Residents have been burning tyres in Eldorado Park, Freedom Park and Soweto - demanding government address their housing concerns.
Last year, Moiloa's predecessor Paul Mashatile promised to resolve the backlog but demonstrators say nothing has changed.
The MEC says he is surprised that the communities are protesting over an issue he clarified with leaders just last week, explaining that the department is waiting for the new budget to kick in.
“I’m waiting for the department to finalise the budget today so that this coming week I can take concrete reports to the communities with regards to what government can and cannot do.”
Moiloa says government is trying its best to fast-track the long-standing housing backlog but adds that it takes time to build the right infrastructure that is needed.
“You must make sure that there are bulk services, water and sanitation and access to electricity. You can’t just put people on an open veld, that would be irresponsible.”
However, demonstrators in the south of Johannesburg have vowed to intensify their protest, saying they’re tired of government’s empty promises.
Popular in Local
-
Thabazimbi wildlife park owner survives lion attack incident
-
MUT student shot dead allegedly by ex-boyfriend
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Sandile Mantsoe guilty of Karabo Mokoena's murder
-
Karabo Mokoena’s family welcomes guilty verdict for her killer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.