MEC Bredell reiterates support for Hawks probe into corrupt WC municipalities
George, Oudtshoorn, Bitou and Kannaland municipalities are currently in the Hawks' sights after allegations of corruption arose.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has reiterated his support for the Hawks’ investigation into alleged corruption and fraud within several municipalities.
Last week, Hawks members conducted search and seizure operations at George municipal offices and at other premises and homes of “people of interest”.
No arrests have yet been made as the Hawks' investigations continue.
The Hawks say as soon as documents and electronic equipment have been examined, the matter will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a final decision.
The MEC’s spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “MEC Bredell would like to urge officials and public representatives in all our municipalities to remember their duties and responsibilities and also urge the public to report any suspected wrongdoing with the knowledge that it will be acted upon.”
