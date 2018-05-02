Mashaba: Land grievances will be addressed
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he has increased his budget to service stands from R60 million to over R100 million in the next financial year and that residents must bear with the city.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has called on those who grab land to be patient, saying that their concerns will be addressed through a formal process.
The mayor was reponding to a land invasion in Protea Glen in Soweto on Tuesday, where a group of at least a hundred people arrived to claim plots of land.
"I'm appealing to them to work with government. The City of Johannesburg is committed to ensuring that our people can live in a dignified environment."
