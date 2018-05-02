Mashaba: City’s biggest problem is R17bn inherited debt
Mayor Herman Mashaba says apart from this, almost R5 billion worth of debt is owed to the city for just this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says one of the greatest problems facing his office is the enormous inherited debt of about R17 billion.
The mayor says apart from this, almost R5 billion worth of debt is owed to the city for just this year.
Mashaba was delivering his State of the City Address.
The mayor says the housing backlog in the city is a dire problem with almost 152,000 people listed who still need homes and money is needed.
“In Johannesburg, 50% of our households earn less than R3,500 a month.”
Mashaba says when he thinks of the inner city and its own potential, he remembers his own story.
“My brother, three sisters and I were forced to fend for ourselves. It is families like this to whom I dedicate the plans of the inner city. To give them hope beyond the torn shirt and three taxis to seek work.”
As a means for job creation, the mayor says the Worker Seekers Database will be launched soon to register thousands of job seekers.
