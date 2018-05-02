Man seeking assisted suicide in Europe 'regrets' reaching 104 years

Speaking on his 104th birthday in April, David Goodall said if he had one birthday wish it would be to die.

CAPE TOWN - A 104-year-old Australian scientist who is heading to Europe on Tuesday to end his life says he “greatly regrets” living to his advanced age.

CNN is reporting that botanist and ecologist David Goodall is travelling to the Life Circle clinic in Basel, Switzerland, accompanied by a nurse from pro-euthanasia organisation Exit International.

Euthanasia is still illegal in Australia, including in Goodall's home state of western Australia.

Founder of Exit International Philip Nitschke said the option of travelling to Switzerland seeking medically assisted suicide was open to anyone, provided they had sound reason and fulfilled certain criteria.

“I deeply regret having reached this age and if one chooses to kill oneself, that should be fair enough. I don’t think anyone else should interfere. I’m not happy; I want to die.”

