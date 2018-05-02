Man accused of MUT student’s murder arrested
It’s understood the victim had been trying to break off her relationship with the man for about least two weeks.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the man accused of murdering a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has been arrested.
On Tuesday night, the suspect illegally gained access to the Lonsdale residence where the victim lived.
Once inside, he shot her dead in full view of her roommate.
MUT SRC President Sandile Dlamini says the pair got into an altercation that ended with the student being shot dead.
“There was her roommate and a guy who accompanied the suspect to the woman’s room because he knew that she wouldn’t open for him. So he had to ask someone to come and knock so that he can get into the room.”
The police's Thulani Zwane says the suspect handed himself over and an unlicensed firearm was recovered.
“A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by a known suspect. When the police arrived at the scene, they noticed that she was already dead and the suspected killer was arrested after he handed himself over to the police.”
Meanwhile, MUT students have been left reeling after the woman was shot several times.
Questions have been now been raised about how he managed to enter the residence with a firearm.
Police say this will form part of their investigation.
[TRANSLATION] “Everything is in the past. If I had the power, I would wake her up so we could resolve our differences verbally. But how, because she has left me without me telling her I forgive her.”
