Mabuza promises to convey workers’ grievances to ANC working committee
ANC deputy president David Mabuza was speaking at the Cosatu-led Workers’ Day rally in Curries Fountain in Durban after marching through the CBD.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has promised workers that he will convey their grievances to the party’s national working committee on Wednesday about being denied membership at branches.
Mabuza was speaking at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)-led Workers’ Day rally in Curries Fountain in Durban after marching through the CBD.
He says the ANC and its alliance partners cannot continue operating along factional lines and what happened at Nasrec is now behind them.
By the time Mabuza stood at the podium, the crowd had already jeered former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala.
#MayDay #Durban Deputy President David Mabuza now on podium. He is dancing to the “Unity” song. ZN pic.twitter.com/VsBT3Lcqy1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 1, 2018
Zikalala, who was initially a part of the workers march, became visibly absent at Curries Fountain for the rally.
Former eThekwini Mayor and SACP leader James Nxumalo decried the levels of gatekeeping at branches and their members being denied ANC memberships.
Speaking in isiZulu, Mabuza, who used his address to speak about unity within the alliance, said that workers must go out in their numbers to campaign for the ANC because it benefits them too.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 May 2018
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
ATM, vehicle torched in Mitchells Plain protests
-
Police monitor protests in Soweto and Lenasia
-
Police fire rubber bullets at Freedom Park protesters
-
Soweto protest sees roads barricaded, tyres burned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.