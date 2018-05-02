Mabuza promises to convey workers’ grievances to ANC working committee

ANC deputy president David Mabuza was speaking at the Cosatu-led Workers’ Day rally in Curries Fountain in Durban after marching through the CBD.

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has promised workers that he will convey their grievances to the party’s national working committee on Wednesday about being denied membership at branches.

Mabuza was speaking at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)-led Workers’ Day rally in Curries Fountain in Durban after marching through the CBD.

He says the ANC and its alliance partners cannot continue operating along factional lines and what happened at Nasrec is now behind them.

By the time Mabuza stood at the podium, the crowd had already jeered former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala, who was initially a part of the workers march, became visibly absent at Curries Fountain for the rally.

Former eThekwini Mayor and SACP leader James Nxumalo decried the levels of gatekeeping at branches and their members being denied ANC memberships.

Speaking in isiZulu, Mabuza, who used his address to speak about unity within the alliance, said that workers must go out in their numbers to campaign for the ANC because it benefits them too.