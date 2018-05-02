[LISTEN] SA lawyer explains decision to quit IAAF over hyperandrogenism rule

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to South African law professor Steve Cornelius about his decision to resign from the IAAF.

JOHANNESBURG - South African law professor Steve Cornelius resigned from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) disciplinary tribunal following the announcement of the new laws on female testosterone regulations.

IAAF’s new rules would be put in place to ban female athletes from competing in certain events if their testosterone levels exceeded 5 nanomoles (nmol) per litre, which it deems to be unnaturally high.

“The regulations exist solely to ensure fair and meaningful competition within the female classification, for the benefit of the broad class of female athletes,” the IAAF said.

“When I realised they were embarking on these regulations I started to contemplate what my reaction would be if indeed they are published.”

