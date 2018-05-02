[LISTEN] SA lawyer explains decision to quit IAAF over hyperandrogenism rule

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] SA lawyer explains decision to quit IAAF over hyperandrogenism rule

| Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to South African law professor Steve Cornelius about his decision to resign from the IAAF.

JOHANNESBURG - South African law professor Steve Cornelius resigned from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) disciplinary tribunal following the announcement of the new laws on female testosterone regulations.

IAAF’s new rules would be put in place to ban female athletes from competing in certain events if their testosterone levels exceeded 5 nanomoles (nmol) per litre, which it deems to be unnaturally high.

“The regulations exist solely to ensure fair and meaningful competition within the female classification, for the benefit of the broad class of female athletes,” the IAAF said.

Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to Cornelius about his decision to resign from the IAAF.

“When I realised they were embarking on these regulations I started to contemplate what my reaction would be if indeed they are published.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA