[LISTEN] Reviewing the plight of domestic workers in SA

CAPE TOWN - Workers’ Day is a national public holiday in South Africa, observed on 1 May, much like May Day, where it serves to pay homage to the working class of the nation.

It’s a good day to reflect on the status of a group of workers who remain among the most vulnerable to exploitation: domestic workers.

For black women, in particular, domestic work is one of the largest sources of employment in the country.

Despite efforts to protect them, and improve their safety in the workplace, there are still huge numbers of workers being subjected to exploitative working conditions.

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Kelebogile Khunou, a researcher at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, about some of the key challenges experienced in the domestic worker sector.

