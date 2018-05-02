[LISTEN] How to deal with depression at work

JOHANNESBURG - A recent study by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) reveals that one in four South African workers have been diagnosed with depression.

The age group most affected is 25 -44, and some 18 days leave are taken for the condition.

Employee Assistance Professionals Association’s Radhi Vandayar speaks to Talk Radio 702 host Phemelo Motene about tackling depression in the workplace.

“This is a very real issue for millions in the workplace. Employers are so busy chasing profits and business, that they forget it is the people that make it work.”

