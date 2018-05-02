[LISTEN] Home Affairs officers allowed to opt out of marrying same-sex couples

JOHANNESBURG - Matthew Clayton who is a Research, Advocacy and Policy manager at the Triangle Project says Section 6 of the Civil Union Act allows Home Affairs officials to opt out of marrying same-sex couples.

Clayton says this has made it increasingly difficult to get married at Home Affairs offices.

He says because the service is offered by the state, officers should not be allowed to opt out.

