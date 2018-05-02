[LISTEN] Free bus services for pensioners, the disabled in Joburg

Radio 702 | The Johannesburg City Council has approved a motion allowing for pensioners and the disabled to travel for free on buses during off-peak times.

City of Johannesburg Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba says the project will be launched as soon as the new Metrobus fleet has been bought in 2018/19.

She says they will pilot the project in 2019 and that will hopefully be followed by the full implementation of the project in around 2020.

