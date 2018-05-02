Limpopo sangoma gets 2 life sentences for rape

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Limpopo sangoma gets 2 life sentences for rape

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the man raped a 10-year-old girl in 2014 and a five-year-old in 2015.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 38-year-old traditional healer has been given two life sentences in the Nebo Regional Court in Limpopo for raping two children.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the man raped a 10-year-old girl in 2014 and a five-year-old in 2015.

Dzhangi says the accused's name is being hidden to protect the complaints' identities.

“During the trial, we heard that the accused tried to deny all the allegations against him. However, the court rejected his version and found him guilty as charged.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA