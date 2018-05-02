Limpopo sangoma gets 2 life sentences for rape

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the man raped a 10-year-old girl in 2014 and a five-year-old in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - A 38-year-old traditional healer has been given two life sentences in the Nebo Regional Court in Limpopo for raping two children.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the man raped a 10-year-old girl in 2014 and a five-year-old in 2015.

Dzhangi says the accused's name is being hidden to protect the complaints' identities.

“During the trial, we heard that the accused tried to deny all the allegations against him. However, the court rejected his version and found him guilty as charged.”