Lawyers for Lamoer & Co. argue in favour of non-custodial sentences

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others convicted of corruption have continued to argue in favour of non-custodial sentences.

Sentencing proceedings against Lamoer, former brigadiers Darius Van Der Ross and Colin Govender, along with businessman Saleem Dawjee are underway in the Western Cape High Court.

In February, they entered into a plea agreement with the State and Dawjee admitted to giving the officers gratifications in the form of money, as well as paying for their clothes, petrol and airline costs, in return for special favours.

Lamoer and lawyers for his co-convicts are arguing in favour of correctional supervision instead of jail time.

While the State supports this, the onus is on the judge to decide whether time in prison should be imposed instead.

On behalf of Dawjee, Advocate William King has told the court his client has “been brought to his knees” financially and has been unable to pay his debts.

The lawyer for Van Der Ross says his client was part of the SAPS for 28 years. He says a former colleague has stated that the former brigadier was good at executing his duties, was a good leader and that not having him in the service anymore was a huge loss.

The lawyer argues if society was armed with all the facts and knew the details of the gratification his client received, there wouldn't be a public outcry if a non-custodial sentence was imposed.

Van Der Ross has admitted to using Dawjee's petrol card on numerous occasions to fill up his car, amounting to more than R3,000.