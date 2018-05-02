Popular Topics
Lawyer expects to sign gold miners' silicosis settlement on Thursday

The suit was launched around six years ago on behalf of miners suffering from silicosis, contracted by inhaling silica dust in gold mines.

Members of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) & Sonke Gender Justice protesting outside court, to show their support for ex-miners seeking compensation for contracting silicosis while working underground. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A lawyer acting for nearly half a million miners who contracted fatal lung diseases silicosis and tuberculosis in mines said an out-of-court settlement was expected to be signed on Thursday with those gold companies implicated in the issue.

The High Court in 2016 set the stage for protracted proceedings on cases dating back decades in the largest class action suit yet in Africa’s most industrialised country.

“Barring unforeseen circumstances, we expect to sign the silicosis agreement with the gold industry tomorrow (Thursday),” Richard Spoor told Reuters on Wednesday.

The suit was launched around six years ago on behalf of miners suffering from silicosis, contracted by inhaling silica dust in gold mines.

The settlement, which would also cover those who contracted from tuberculosis, would still need approval by the High Court before being implemented.

The Occupational Lung Disease (OLD), a group put together by the six companies involved, could not be reached for comment.

South African gold producers say they have set aside R5 billion in provisions for the settlement.

The six companies involved are Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, African Rainbow Minerals, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American. Anglo American no longer has gold assets but historically was a bullion producer.

