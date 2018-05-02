Labour Minister Oliphant hopeful bus strike will end soon

Bus employers say they are still open to negotiations in a bid to end the industrial action.

JOHANNESBURG – With the national bus strike now in its third week, unions and employers say they are still not close to finding common ground.

Workers are demanding a 9.5% salary hike.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant says she's hopeful that the labour dispute between bus employers and unions will be resolved soon.

“There was only one issue that was outstanding but I believe that they will be able to resolve it.”

Meanwhile, John Dammert from the bus employers' caucus says that they are open for further discussions with unions.

“We’ve indicated to the CCMA that our position is still open.”

Employers insist the sector cannot afford an increase that is higher than 8.5%.