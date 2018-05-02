Karabo Mokoena’s family welcomes guilty verdict for her killer
Sandile Mantsoe has also been convicted of assaulting the young woman and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by burning her body.
JOHANNESBURG - Karabo Mokoena's family has welcomed the guilty verdict handed down to her killer but say they'll only find closure once Sandile Mantsoe is sentenced.
Mantsoe was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon of murdering 22-year-old Mokoena last year.
He's also been convicted of assaulting the young woman and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by burning her body.
Mokoena’s uncle Tshepo says while they’re pleased with the guilty verdict, they’re still pained by the lies Mantsoe told.
He’s relived the events of the past year and says his brother, Mokoena’s father, has been scarred for life.
“I grew up with my brother, we’re two years apart, and I’ve never seen him cry like this in a very long time.”
Tshepo has also questioned Mantsoe’s mental health, given his lack of remorse.
“I think he needs a lot of counselling and help. Maybe reality has not hit him that he’s done something wrong.”
Sentencing has been postponed to Thursday and Tshepo says only then will they be able to start healing.
