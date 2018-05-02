Kanye West’s tweet on slavery sparks outrage

Provocative statements are second nature to 40-year-old rapper Kanye West.

CAPE TOWN - After a prolonged hiatus, Kanye West finally returned to Twitter in April.

The rapper has made controversial comments on the online news and social networking service, which has seen him lose some of his followers.

Drake, Rihanna and The Weeknd were among the many artists who unfollowed the rapper after his pro-President Donald Trump tweet.

The seemingly random return to Twitter has introduced fans to a different side of West.

In his latest statement, West expressed his views about slavery during an interview on TMZ, saying it was a “choice”.

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. Check your local listings for show times. pic.twitter.com/jwVsJCMPiq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2018

I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves. - Harriet Tubman — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 2, 2018

Following the backlash, the rapper went on to clarify the statement.

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

Provocative statements are second nature to the 40-year-old rapper but when he made the slavery remarks, TMZ’s Van Lathan took him to task for it.

Man @VanLathan thank you for saying what you said to Kanye. pic.twitter.com/IxYvA7FYVJ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2018

Late in April, West spoke about his addiction to opioids during an interview with TMZ.

WATCH: Kanye West defends Donald Trump praise song

Some of the Twitter reactions:

If people start agreeing with #Kanyewest saying “slavery was a choice” then this world needs to end😂 — Goodfella (@num9dream) May 2, 2018

Rather than using mental illness as a scapegoat to try and excuse what #KanyeWest is saying it's best to just acknowledge that he knows what he is saying and doing, and that it is hurtful to the black community. Using mental illness as an excuse to defend him is offensive. — A'Lexus Murphy (@alexusmph) May 1, 2018