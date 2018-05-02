JHB south residents vow to continue protests until demands met
Community leader Keith Duarte says their rights are not being respected by the government who had promised to deliver on land.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in the south of Johannesburg have vowed to continue with their protests until the government addresses their demands for housing and land.
Several roads have been blocked since early Wednesday morning.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department and police are monitoring the situation in Eldorado Park, Freedom Park and parts of Soweto.
It’s been a day of running battles between law enforcement officials and residents with attempts made to clear rubble, rocks and burning tyres from roads.
“We are going to continue with this mass roll on action. It is not going to stop today. It is only going to stop when the government comes to us.”
In Freedom Park, the situation has returned to normal.
Police are monitoring the affected areas closely.
