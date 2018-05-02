‘I was a positive influence on Karabo Mokoena’
Sandile Mantsoe says Karabo Mokoena’s family knew that he was a positive influence on her and was only trying to help.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe maintains he did not kill Karabo Mokoena saying his only crime was trying to make her life better.
The married father of three was on Wednesday found guilty of murdering Mokoena last year and dumping her body in the veld in Lyndhurst.
He's was also convicted of assault and defeating the ends of justice.
Appearing unfazed by the judgment, Mantsoe insists that he did not kill Mokoena.
“It’s unfortunate that I came into her life at a point where things were already bad so maybe I’m guilty of trying to build a person and being the last one there when she collapsed.”
He says Mokoena’s family knew that he was a positive influence on her and was only trying to help.
“All those things about homes and stuff, I was the one who inspired her to start the NGO. I was the one helping her set up all those things.”
The matter has been postponed to Thursday for sentencing and after that, the defence is expected to indicate whether it will be appealing his conviction.
Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC For Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza says the guilty verdict handed will serve as an example and a reminder to all perpetrators of abuse.
Mayathula-Khoza says the ruling should be widely welcomed.
“We are happy as the ANC Women’s League and I’m happy as the MEC because it is sending a very strong message to those who are perpetrators of violence."
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
