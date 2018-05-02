Popular Topics
Home Affairs & Tourism team up to ease visa requirements to boost tourism

This was announced on Wednesday by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and his Tourism counterpart Derek Hanekom.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Departments of Home Affairs and Tourism are setting up a dedicated team of officials to fast-track progress in easing visa requirements for visitors in order to boost the number of tourists to South Africa.

This was announced on Wednesday by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and his Tourism counterpart Derek Hanekom.

The pair had their first meeting on Wednesday morning since they were both returned to their portfolios in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Cabinet reshuffle in late February.

Gigaba says the talks covered progress in efforts to simplify travel by minors, easing visa requirements for residents of Brazil Russia India China South Africa (Brics) countries and the introduction of electronic visas for incoming tourists.

“We have, therefore, agreed that we are going to establish a joint working team, composed of respective deputy directors general that are going to meet regularly and facilitate regular feedback to both of us jointly so that we can review the progress being made in this regard and take whatever executive decisions are required.”

Timeline

