Gugile Nkwinti welcomes inquiry into Water & Sanitation Dept
The new Water and Sanitation minister has inherited a department that is in a financial and administrative shamble.
CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti has welcomed the parliamentary inquiry that is set to investigate his department’s dire financial situation and maladministration.
Parliament’s Water and Sanitation Committee and the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) have finalised the terms of reference for their full-scale, joint inquiry and potential witnesses are being identified.
Nkwinti and department officials are on Wednesday briefing the Water and Sanitation committee on their budget and strategic plan.
He says he welcomes the looming joint parliamentary inquiry by the water and sanitation committee and Scopa.
“You’ve taken a decision already, I am happy with that decision of the inquiry. Let the inquiry come and do its work. I want to do my work, with your support, moving forward – to correct what’s going on here. It’s a mess.”
Nkwinti says he’s still getting to grips with his department but has already moved to restructure it.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
