Gordhan slams Transnet board for not taking action against corrupt individuals

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has slammed the Transnet board in full view of Members of Parliament (MPs) for deliberately stalling on acting against individuals fingered in corruption worth billions.

Gordhan says board members are at odds with each other over whether to act against officials implicated in a forensic report by Werksmans Attorneys that cost the agency R18 million.

Werksmans was appointed last year to investigate a locomotive tender linked to the controversial Gupta family.

On Wednesday, Gordhan told Parliament's enterprises committee he's baffled by Transnet's decision to extend the investigation without defining its scope and cost.

Chairperson of the Transnet board's audit committee Seth Radebe has told MPs the board has acted on the Werksmans report in many ways but more work is required.

“They could not follow the money. So we are currently following the money, we are doing investigations to find out exactly who has benefited, who received what and who signed which documents.”

Minister Gordhan was having none of it.

He says Radebe's remarks on the report are vague and accuses the board of deliberately covering up its contents.

“The Werksman's report mentions three individuals who should have been summarily suspended and investigated. The board deliberately did not do that.”

Radebe says investigators were limited in their powers to force those who've left Transnet to provide them with the necessary information.