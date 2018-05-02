Glebelands Hostel murder suspect to make first court appearance
He faces murder and attempted murder charges, as well as conspiring to commit murders that took place at the infamous hostel between 2014 and 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - A Glebelands Hostel murder suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.
The 38-year-old was arrested on Monday during a joint operation led by various police units.
The polices Thulani Zwane says: “Our team, that has been tasked with investigating Glebelands Hostel violence, is working hard in terms of arrests and conviction. They arrested a suspect who was linked to a number of shootings at the hostel.”
Five suspected hitmen accused of multiple killings at Glebelands were denied bail in the Durban magistrates court last week.
Two others abandoned their bid for bail.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
