Gauteng Health Dept: Labour issues at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital resolved
The Health Department's Lesemang Matuka says that hospital management has met with striking workers and that the issue has been resolved.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says that all services at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital will operate normally today, following protests.
But the DA is warning that patients at the facility are at risk as workers plan to down tools again.
Police fired rubber bullets last week as striking workers trashed the hospital.
The general assistants are demanding payments for working overtime and claim that management hasn't been communicating with them about the issue.
"At the hospital with the management and employees, that's where the agreement was reached for workers to go back to work and it has been like that since yesterday."
