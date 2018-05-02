Economists: Rand weakening due to strengthening of dollar
With the United States meeting to decide on interest rates, a number of emerging market currencies have weakened against the greenback.
JOHANNESBURG - With the rand losing around 70 cents to the dollar over the past three weeks, questions are being asked about whether the United States (US) currency is simply just returning to levels seen last year.
With the US meeting to decide on interest rates, a number of emerging market currencies have weakened against the greenback.
However, the rand has been particularly affected.
The rand improved significantly after the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa but questions are being asked whether this was due to a better political situation or just a weak dollar.
Rand Merchant Bank economist Isaiah Mhlanga said: “It’s a mixture of both. No one can deny that the positive sentiment domestically did help financial markets, and the rand in particular.”
But he says a weak dollar did boost the rand said: “So what we have seen in the first quarter was a weakness in the dollar which is why the rand gained quite substantially.”
Economists say the dollar has now reached its strongest levels since the start of the Trump presidency.
More in Business
-
Fitch maintains Eskom's rating
-
#RandReport: Rand falls before Fed meeting outcome, stocks rise
-
Lawyer expects to sign gold miners' silicosis settlement on Thursday
-
Rand strengthens slightly, continues to trade at 5-month low
-
Abraham Mahlangu takes reins as new acting Sassa CEO
-
Rand stronger before US Fed meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.