Dept to take action against staff who trashed parts of Charlotte Maxeke

A strike by workers affiliated to workers’ union Nehawu turned violent last week which saw police firing rubber bullets.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says her department will be taking action against staff who trashed parts of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

A strike by workers affiliated to workers’ union Nehawu turned violent last week which saw police firing rubber bullets. Medical staff are demanding payments for working overtime for the past financial year.

Ramokgopa visited the hospital earlier on Wednesday.

MEC Ramokgopa has met with hospital staff and management of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital after last weeks’ chaotic scenes which left some of the facility’s property vandalised.

Ramokgopa says her department has obtained a court interdict against striking workers and is in talks with organised labour.

“We will be having follow-up meetings as well.”

She says those implicated in the violence will be dealt with.

“We do have CCTVs and if it’s any of our employees, there is a process to take disciplinary action.”

Operations at the hospital went without any disruptions on Wednesday following reports of a possible shutdown.