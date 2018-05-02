De Lille ready to make representations to DA top brass to keep job

The party's Cape Town caucus last week supported an internal motion of no confidence against her kick-starting the process for De Lille's exit on the back of the party's recall clause.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she's ready to make her representations to the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s federal executive on Wednesday.

De Lille has until 3pm today to make representations to the DA's Federal Executive on why she should keep her job.

Should the party not accept her reasons, she will be asked to resign within 48 hours and if she fails to do so, her membership will be revoked.

De Lille says she's ready.

“I’m ready for the submission. It should be in before 3pm in the afternoon and I’m ready. I’ve always said I’m prepared to subject myself to due process and I’ll just follow the process or the procedures.”

De Lille adds she will consider her next step after the Fedex's decision.

“We’ve to wait for the outcome. I’ll be putting any concern which I have in my submission.”