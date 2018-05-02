CT resident fights to have R50,000 water bill scrapped
De Tijger resident Winifred Archillies says that leaks on their property have gone undetected by a faulty WMD that was installed last year, and this has led to a high water bill.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town resident says that the municipality needs to scrap her nearly R50,000 water bill and replace a faulty water management device on her property.
The WMDs were introduced as part of the City of Cape Town's drought interventions plan. It's been met with dozens of complaints on social media and critique from groups like the Cape Town Water Crisis Coalition and Environmental Monitoring Group.
Archillies says that their electricity was switched off in November last year after they failed to pay a water bill of about R20,000, even when they tried to call the city's helpline to explain the situation.
"My husband got so anoyed and we paid about R19,000, just to get the account done. Then in March, we this bill for R49,000 which we have payment arrangement at the moment of R400, but only for six months. We've got to go back and go through the whole procedure again."
Archillies says she will not pay the current R50,000 bill.
The city says if a water meter is faulty and this is confirmed by a meter test, it will pay for the replacement, but a customer will not be reimbursed for the original installation of the faulty device.
